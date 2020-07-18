Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.90.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

