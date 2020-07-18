Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $5.14. Lannett shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 957,700 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $274,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

