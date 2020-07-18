Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

