Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

