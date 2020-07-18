Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.