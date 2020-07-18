Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAND. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 728 ($8.96) price target (down from GBX 750 ($9.23)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 740 ($9.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.36) to GBX 573 ($7.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.15) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 732.14 ($9.01).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 550 ($6.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 599.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 729.17. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 399.80 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Sell-side analysts expect that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9996946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56). Also, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.84), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($114,559.54).

