Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Raised to GBX 670

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 640 ($7.88) to GBX 670 ($8.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAND. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 740 ($9.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.36) to GBX 573 ($7.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.15) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 728 ($8.96) target price (down previously from GBX 750 ($9.23)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.14 ($9.01).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 550 ($6.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 399.80 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 599.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 729.17.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9996946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 29,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56). Also, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.84), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($114,559.54).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.