Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 914

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 914 ($11.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.69) price target (up from GBX 870 ($10.71)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 804 ($9.89).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 809 ($9.96) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($10.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 791.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 711.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

