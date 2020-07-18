Lamden Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $19,175.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

