Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRSC. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

PRSC stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The Providence Service has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Providence Service will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

