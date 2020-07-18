Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Sells $528,513.81 in Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $528,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,019.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Joseph Donnelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 3,253 shares of Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $110,276.70.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

