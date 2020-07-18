Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,010.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 160,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

