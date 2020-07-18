Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 762% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,426.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,658.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,808 shares of company stock valued at $268,415. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 405,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.