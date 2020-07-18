Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $158.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

NYSE KMB opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

