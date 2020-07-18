Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $158.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.
NYSE KMB opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64.
In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
