Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

