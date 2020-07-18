KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXIM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

