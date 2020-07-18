Kering (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €552.00 ($620.22).

KER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($662.92) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($617.98) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €431.00 ($484.27) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €604.00 ($678.65) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €520.00 ($584.27) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of KER opened at €515.40 ($579.10) on Friday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a one year high of €417.40 ($468.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €496.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €503.03.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

