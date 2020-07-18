KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,217 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.