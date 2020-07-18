KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 145.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 135,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.