KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 316.6% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

