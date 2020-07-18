KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 284 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

