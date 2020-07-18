KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 142 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

