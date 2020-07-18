Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

KSU stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

