Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading 2.6% Higher

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 785 ($9.66), 305,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 617% from the average session volume of 42,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($9.41).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 772.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 749.97. The company has a market capitalization of $991.86 million and a PE ratio of 53.77.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon purchased 115,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,736.89).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

