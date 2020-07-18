JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BBL stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

