JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.
BBL stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
