JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMVKY. UBS Group lowered OMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV has a consensus rating of Hold.

OMV stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. OMV has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

