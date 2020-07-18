JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. POLYMETAL INTL/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

