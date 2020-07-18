JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

