JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

