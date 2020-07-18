JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $70.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.