JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) to Underweight

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,260 ($15.51).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FEVR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035 ($25.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 888.40 ($10.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,569 ($31.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,073.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,652.10.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

