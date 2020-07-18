JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

