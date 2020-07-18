JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $156.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

Shares of EL opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.36. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,329,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

