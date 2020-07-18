JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $235.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $228.38 on Thursday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $232.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.