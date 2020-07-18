JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $235.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.
CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.
Clorox stock opened at $228.38 on Thursday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $232.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
