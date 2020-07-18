JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $38.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.
REYN stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.14% of the company’s stock.
