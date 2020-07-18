JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 4,000

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Investec raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,448 ($42.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,791.30. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

