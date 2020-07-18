JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 330

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 303 ($3.73) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 330.83 ($4.07).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 308.20 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.40 ($4.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 326.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.88), for a total value of £58,196.25 ($71,617.34). Also, insider Susan Searle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($37,164.66). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,147 shares of company stock worth $3,065,060.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.