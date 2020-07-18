JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($15.09) to GBX 1,414 ($17.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644.25 ($20.23).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,614 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,548.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,421.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 952.60 ($11.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,758 ($21.63).

In related news, insider Vitaly Nesis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.46), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($184,592.67). Also, insider Italia Boninelli bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

