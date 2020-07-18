JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Surgutneftegas (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgutneftegas (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SGTPY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Surgutneftegas has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

About Surgutneftegas

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

