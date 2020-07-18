Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,181.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,055 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

