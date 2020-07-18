JMP Securities Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $243.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.95.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $247.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $106,158,956 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

