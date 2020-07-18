JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

