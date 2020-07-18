JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

