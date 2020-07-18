JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

