JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $23,853,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.