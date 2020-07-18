JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,353 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

