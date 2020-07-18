JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

