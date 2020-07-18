Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 1.4%

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.27 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.75), 37,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 124,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a current ratio of 16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.10.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (9.46) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (5.30) (($0.07)) by GBX (4.16) (($0.05)).

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton bought 20,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,736.40). Also, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 1,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,230.62).

About Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

