Jentner Corp Has $411,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jentner Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.