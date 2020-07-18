Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,475 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $24,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.31. SI-Bone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

